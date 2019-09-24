Skip navigation!
Use Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz's fine tip to spot-fill areas where brow hair is sparse, and the custom spooley end to blend for a flawless finish.
Every Product In Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale
by
Megan Decker
There Are SO Many Products Half Off At Ulta Beauty
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
