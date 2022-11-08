Anastasia Beverly Hills

Whoever said ‘no pain, no gain’ clearly hadn’t used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. This retractable pencil makes filling and defining brows a breeze, with an ultra-slim tip that perfectly mimics the look of natural brow hairs. Perfect for when you want to fill in sparse areas or create a naturally full brow look, Brow Wiz is quick and easy to apply, and an included spoolie means you’ll never have a (brow) hair out of place. Why will I love Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz? Ultra-slim brow pencil Ideal for fine detailing and filling in sparse brows Creates a naturally full look Wax texture delivers high colour payoff Retractable tip Spoolie included Available in 12 shades Cruelty-free and vegan 0.085g How do I apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz? Start by combing brows into place with the included spoolie. If needed, warm up the pencil on the back of your hand for a creamier application. Outline brows, starting from underneath the arch and moving towards the tail, using only light pressure. Brush through with the spoolie to blend. For added detail and dimension, add small hairlike strokes to the front of the brow, drawing in the same direction as hair’s natural growth, and blend with the spoolie. Which shade of Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz should I choose? Anastasia Brow Wiz is available in 12 shades ranging from light to dark and with a variety of undertones. Select a shade that best matches your hair colour. Blonde - Best for blonde hair with warm/gold undertones. Taupe - For blonde hair with cool/ashy undertones. Soft Brown - Ideal for light brown hair with warm or cool undertones. Medium Brown - Best for medium brown hair with cool/ash undertones. Caramel - For red hair with a light undertone. Strawburn - For light red hair with a warm undertone. Auburn - For red hair with a dark undertone. This shade contains less brown tones and is ideal for dyed red or burgundy hair. Chocolate - Ideal for medium brown hair with warm/gold undertones. Dark Brown - Best for dark brown hair with a warm undertone. Ebony - For black hair with a warm undertone. Granite - For black hair with a cool undertone. Ash Brown - For grey hair with cool/ash undertones