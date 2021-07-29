L'Oréal

Brow Stylist Definer

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details L'Oréal Brow Stylist Definer makes filling in your brows easy! The fine tip draws tiny brow hairs and precisely defines, while the spoolie easily blends. Benefits Precisely defines and draws tiny brow hairs Ultra-fine 0.5MM tip recreates tiny brow hairs and fills in sparse areas Soft spoolie brush defines and blends final look Features This mechanical and retractable pencil has a spoolie brush for combing and blending the perfect brow.