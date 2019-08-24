Get Really Real Brows with the NEW Almay Brow Styler Brow Mascara. This Mascara from the brand you know and love contains a unique Slimmy Brush that shapes, grooms, and fills your brows for fuller, natural looking brows. Simply apply to brows in short, upward strokes.The Almay Brow Style Brow Mascara is special and also helps condition with a special blend of ingredients, including Marula Oil which helps you moisturize. The Almay Brow Styler Mascara includes a slimmy brush for mistake free application and can be found in 4 shades, including clearHow to use:Apply to brows in short, upward strokes.