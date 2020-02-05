Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Joey Healy
Brow Structure Clear Set
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Joey Healy water resistant Brow Structure Clear Set will give natural definition to your eyebrows while setting hair into place for the day. Its expert formula leaves eyebrows pliable and never crispy.
More from Joey Healy
Joey Healy
Brow Renovation Serum
$125.00
from
Joey Healy
BUY
Joey Healy
Brow Lacquer
$28.00
from
Joey Healy
BUY
Joey Healy
Brow Lacquer
$28.00
from
Joey Healy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted