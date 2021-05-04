Joey Healy

Brow Structure Clear Set

$25.00

At Joey Healy

Are your renegade brows making a run for it in every direction? Groom unruly hairs into submission with Brow Structure Clear Set. This water resistant, transparent gel provides natural definition while setting eyebrow hair into place for the day. This expert formula leaves eyebrows pliable, never crispy, and will not disturb your brow makeup underneath. The spiral brush lifts hairs into place while providing just the right amount of healthy shine and grooming. This flake-free formula is portable for touchups and is also ideal to condition lashes just prior to mascara application. An absolute makeup bag must for every woman and the man in her life. Fugitive brow hairs beware! LEARN BUZZWORTHY INGREDIENTS Water, IPA, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Propylene, Gycol, Methylparaben Net Wt. .25oz / 7.39ML