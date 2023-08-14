Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
REFY
Brow Sculpt Shape And Hold Gel With Lamination Effect
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
BUY
£32.00
Merit Beauty
NudeStix
Nudies All Over Face Color Matte 7g
BUY
£30.00
Look Fantastic
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
£22.00
Space NK
Revlon
Colorstay Satin Ink 5ml
BUY
£4.00
£9.99
Look Fantastic
More from REFY
REFY
Brow Sculpt Shape And Hold Gel With Lamination Effect
BUY
$26.00
Selfridges
REFY
Cream Bronzer
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
REFY
Brow Tint Eyebrow Gel
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
REFY
Brow Sculpt
BUY
£16.00
REFY
More from Makeup
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
BUY
£32.00
Merit Beauty
NudeStix
Nudies All Over Face Color Matte 7g
BUY
£30.00
Look Fantastic
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
£22.00
Space NK
Revlon
Colorstay Satin Ink 5ml
BUY
£4.00
£9.99
Look Fantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted