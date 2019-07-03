It Cosmetics

Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil

C$32.00

A bestselling, award-winning eyebrow pencil that creates beautiful, natural-looking browseven if you have none at all.What it does: Developed with plastic surgeons, this game-changing pencil is infused with proprietary Brow Power™ Technology and brow-enhancing ingredients including biotin, saw palmetto, and antioxidants. Custom-designed to create the most beautiful brows, Brow Power™ features an exclusive oval tip that mimics the look of real hair, plus a built-in grooming spooley brush for polished perfection. The revolutionary, budge-proof formula adheres to skin for long-lasting results, while the universal transforming shade adjusts to all hair colors based on pressure and completely covers gray. Apply softer strokes for lighter hair colors, and press harder for darker tones. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product was developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists and is clinically tested. It is also talc-free and cruelty-free. For every Brow Power™ pencil sold, IT Cosmetics will donate one to Look Good Feel Better® to help women with cancer. Millions of brow pencils have been donated because of you!