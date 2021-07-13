NARS

Brow Perfector

Create structure. Smoothly. There are two sides to the story with versatile Brow Perfecto. Its retractable, oval-shaped tip delivers soft, hair-like strokes for effortless building and blending. On the other end, a durable spoolie brush diffuses to perfection. Flexible formula. Natural finish. Featuring eight warm and cool shades. Stay on point. KEY BENEFITS • Sculpt the ideal brow shape with the slim oval tip. Use the narrow edge to feather in a fine line or the width of the entire tip to fill in a fuller brow. • Features a spoolie brush to groom brow hairs and diffuse colour for a natural look. • Modern, ultra-soft formula glides on evenly with ease. • Enriched with an oil complex known to provide a smooth, soft formula. • Flexible formula adheres and moves with skin for a hair-like effect. • Delivers buildable colour for subtle or bold brow looks with a natural-looking finish. SKU# UK200021973