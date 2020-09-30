Benefit Cosmetics

Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen

$25.00

At Ulta Beauty

Benefit's Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen creates the illusion of natural brow hair with 3 ultra-fine lines in a single stroke.It's designed to blend in with existing hairs, fill in gaps AND make brows appear where before there were none. The easy-to-apply formula looks natural and is waterproof*, smudge-proof and longwearing, creating a microbladed effect that lasts for 24 hours*. No pain, no commitment, just great brows!