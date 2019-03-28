Charlotte Tilbury
Brow Lift
£22.50
At Charlotte Tilbury
Darlings, my Brow Lift eyebrow pencil in Grace K is recommended for those with blonde, light brown or red hair. This eyebrow pencil shapes, lifts & adds definition for the perfect arch and finished fine point. WHAT MAKES BROW LIFT MAGIC:<\/u>\u2022 A well-groomed eyebrow can give your entire face a lift! \u2022 Create a perfect arch and shape using the Shape, Lift & Shade. The brush end grooms brows & eliminates excess colour. The highlighter end works with any skin tone to give your brow an instant lift under the brow bone. The triangular-shaped brow cream-pencil defines & shapes your eyebrow.\u2022 Ideal for thinning or sparse eyebrows. \u2022 Paraben-free\u2022 Fill 0.6g\u2022 Carton dimensions (mm) 19 x 12 x 153