Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
The Body Shop
Brow & Lash Gel
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
Complete with a handy applicator brush this clear gel will tame unruly brows and fix them in place. Use on your lashes for a natural, yet defined no-make-up look. Easy.
Need a few alternatives?
ROEN BEAUTY
Vow Brow Eyebrow Pencil
C$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Melt-proof Brow Kit
$30.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Glossier
Boy Brow
$16.00
$12.80
from
Glossier
BUY
Glossier
Boy Brow
C$20.00
from
Glossier
BUY
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Heart-meltingly Sweet Mango Festive Picks
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
The Body Shop
Fuji Green Tea Revitalizing Gift Set
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
The Body Shop
Spa Of The World Revitalising Body Collection
from
The Body Shop
BUY
The Body Shop
Rich Plum Festive Sack
£18.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
More from Makeup
Too Faced
La Creme Mystical Lipstick
$22.00
$19.80
from
Too Faced
BUY
Eyeko
Bespoke Mascara - Black
$42.00
$25.20
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Physician's Formula
Powder Palettemineral Glow Pearls
$14.99
$10.70
from
Physicians Formula
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$29.40
from
Ulta
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted