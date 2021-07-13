NYX Professional Makeup

Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler

£6.50

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Vegan? Check! Transfer-proof? Check! Waterproof? Check! NYX Professional Makeup's Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler not only helps you achieve any look you like but also lasts for up to 16 hours... Whether you want to try your hand at the lifted brow, a laminated look or, dare we say, the wavy brow, this transparent gel is a make up bag must-have. The glue-like formula goes on effortlessly thanks to the precise round bristle brush that's fit for styling any brow shape. What's more, the Brow Glue promises a non-sticky, flake-resistant finish that feels so comfortable you'll likely forget you have it on!