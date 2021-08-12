Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Freeze

Lock brows in place with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze. Offering stronger hold than any other Anastasia Beverly Hills brow product, this customisable styling wax keeps every hair in place for a full, feathered effect. This universal clear formula is mess-free and easy to apply, with hold that lasts all day. Designed to instantly lift brows and give them a feathered look, this wax is ideal for medium-sparse to full brows. It effortlessly grips to both skin and hair, and won’t leave any residue, flaking or stiffness. Why will I love Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze? Extra-strong hold brow wax Clear, universal formula Instantly lifts brows Creates a full, feathered effect Long-lasting No stiffness, residue or flaking Grips to hair and skin Ideal for medium-sparse to full brows For best results, apply with the Brow Freeze Applicator Paraben-free Alcohol-free and oil-free Vegan and cruelty-free How do I use Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze? Use either the Brow Freeze Applicator, or a dual-ended brow brush such as Anastasia Brush 12. Pick up a small amount of product, and close lid immediately afterwards to prevent the product from drying out. Use the back of the cap to work the wax back and forth, and brush through brows using upward motions and gently pressing down as you go. Continue to brush brows through as wax sets. Use the spatula end of the applicator, or the metal ferrule on the angled end of a brush to gently press brow hairs into desired shape and lay them down flat. Follow with Brow Powder Duo, filling in any sparse areas.