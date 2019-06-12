Glossier

Your brows are already great (you know that). But maybe you want more. More definition, more color, more brow in places you think deserve more brow. That’s why we made Brow Flick. Brow Flick is a brush-tip detailing pen that fills in brows with featherlight strokes that actually look natural. Use it to define the arch, extend the tail, and add depth to sparse areas. Finding your match is easy: Brow Flick comes in three sheer shades—Blond, Brown, and Black. Follow up with Boy Brow (in the matching color, or Clear for just hold) to groom and set brows into place. The look? The fluffiest, most natural-looking Glossier brow ever.