Urban Decay

Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At

What it is: A double-ended ink stain and waterproof pencil that gives you microblade-like definition and precision without the commitment. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and phthalates. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Brow Blade creates flawless, defined brow looks without the permanence of microblading. The revolutionary ink stain formula’s brush tip creates precise, hair-like strokes, while the creamy, waterproof pencil fills in sparse areas. It’s the ultimate temporary solution for pro-level faux brows. This Set Contains: - 0.0018 oz/ 0.05 g Pencil - 0.01 oz/ 0.4 mL Ink