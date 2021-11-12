Anastasia Beverly Hills

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Deluxe Kit features double fan-favorite Brow Wiz plus travel-friendly Mini Clear Brow Gel. Perfect brows with Brow Wiz, an ultra-slim, retractable pencil that adds hair-like detail. Then use Mini Clear Brow Gel to set color and hold hairs in place. Benefits Brow Wiz: Ideal for adding extra definition and hair-like detail to sparse areas of the brow Fine-tipped pencil mimics the look of brow hair with detail and precision Formula features the perfect blend of wax and color that delivers high payoff Adds natural-looking texture to brows Custom spoolie brush designed to blend for a natural-looking finish Mini Clear Brow Gel: Lightweight, colorless eyebrow gel delivers a flexible hold that lasts Brush deposits just the right amount of product, so you can apply with control Formula sets your brow look and holds hairs in place without a stiff feel Dries down completely clear without leaving any residue Gives brows a fuller appearance with a polished finish Cruelty-free Vegan Formulated Without Parabens