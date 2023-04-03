Command

Broom And Mop Grippers

BROOM AND MOP HOLDER: One package includes six adhesive strips and three Command Broom and Mop Grippers that each holds a broom or mop up to 4 pounds with a 0.8- to 1-inch diameter handle DAMAGE FREE HANGING: Wall mount broom and mop holder works without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue on a variety of surfaces and remove cleanly when you want to reorganize your camper decorations for travel trailers without tools WORKS ON A VARIETY OF SMOOTH SURFACES: Cleaning organizer works on a variety of smooth surfaces, including painted walls, finished wood, painted concrete cinder blocks, laminate, glass, metal and tiles SURFACE PREP: Clean with rubbing alcohol to remove grime and dust to allow the mop broom holder to bond to the surface; the indoor temperature must be between 50 degrees Fahrenheit and 105 degrees Fahrenheit USAGE TIPS: Wait seven days after painting before using Command Broom Gripper to allow the paint to cure; do not hang broom mop holder within 1 foot of sink/water or within splashing distance EASY CLEAN REMOVAL: To remove these damage free hanging mop and broom grippers, lightly hold the top of the included wall adhesive strips and slowly pull straight down towards the floor; to rehang this broom mop holder, use the Command refill strips Command White Broom and Mop Grippers store your mops and brooms neatly off the floor when not in use without damaging surfaces. A great cleaning organizer, this wall broom holder sticks on a variety of smooth surfaces without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue. Mount these no damage wall hangers on painted walls, finished wood and more to enjoy the damage free hanging of your floor cleaning supplies. Perfect for home renovators and students, use these mop and broom grippers in your home, office or dorm to elevate the appearance of your space without tools, or even use them for camper organization and storage. To use, push your broom or mop handle into the Command Grippers for easy storage and pull it out when ready to use. Directions are included; follow them to use the wall mount broom and mop holder correctly. A clever organizing solution that doesn’t damage surfaces, these broom and mop holders will help you fearlessly change your space. One package contains three white grippers and six Command Strips. Each gripper holds a broom or mop up to 4 pounds with a 0.8- to 1-inch diameter handle. Decorate, organize and celebrate damage free with Command.