Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid

$2399.00 $1799.25

A 1” top layer of patented, comfort foam combines exceptional contouring and responsiveness—paired with a uniquely woven top knit cooling panel that draws heat out and away from the body. A secondary 2” layer of higher density, gel-infused memory foam promotes additional cooling and conductivity with enhanced support. A proprietary 1” layer of hyper-dense, slow-response memory foam with a cool gel infusion delivers extreme recovery and the deepest level compression support. An intermediate 1” high-density foam layer provides a gentler transition to the advanced coil system core. An 8” base of up to 1,032 individually encased Ascension X® coils delivers ultimate pressure point relief while decreasing motion transfer between sleep partners. A 1” high-density foam base adds durability to the mattress while reinforcing individually encased coils as they compress. Offered in a universal, medium firmness that balances just the right amount of pressure point relief with optimal support. Delivered in a box, allowing for easy transportation from your door to your bedroom. Comes with a 10-year warranty. Offered with a 120-night risk free trial.