The Sedona Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding represents our most luxurious, handcrafted mattress—offering resort style sleep through an exceptional pairing of premium quality foams and a proprietary, high-end coil system. The top four foam layers create an elite quad of comfort, support and cooling benefits. A top knit panel, woven with advanced cooling yarns, pulls heat out and away from the body to maintain the optimal surface temperature while you sleep. The result is the kind of insanely comfortable slumber you can typically only get at a five-star hotel…delivered directly to your home. A 1” top layer of patented, comfort foam combines exceptional contouring and responsiveness—paired with a uniquely woven top knit cooling panel that draws heat out and away from the body. A secondary 2” layer of higher density, gel-infused memory foam promotes additional cooling and conductivity with enhanced support. A proprietary 1” layer of hyper-dense, slow-response memory foam with a cool gel infusion delivers extreme recovery and the deepest level compression support. An intermediate 1” high-density foam layer provides a gentler transition to the advanced coil system core. An 8” base of up to 1,032 individually encased Ascension X™ coils delivers ultimate pressure point relief while decreasing motion transfer between sleep partners. A 1” high density foam base adds durability to the mattress while reinforcing individually encased coils as they compress. Offered in a universal, medium firmness that balances just the right amount of pressure point relief with optimal support. Delivered in a box, allowing for easy transportation from your door to your bedroom. Proudly custom made in the U.S.A. with a 10-year warranty. Offered with a 120-night risk free trial.