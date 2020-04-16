Dr.Scholl's

Brooklyn Platform Sandals

Style No. 55270656; Color Code: 020 Comfortable, esaygoing, and crafted with eco-friendly materials, these of-the-moment platforms are exclusive to Anthropologie. About Dr. Scholl's With the goal of creating modern shoes designed to comfort one's feet, William Scholl began designing his now-signature sneakers, sandals, and clogs in the 1960s. His vision - for innovative footwear that works in harmony with a healthy lifestyle - has driven the brand ever since. Today, Dr. Scholl's offers timeless shoes that are uncomplicated and playful, functional and fashionable, and above all else, effortlessly relaxing to wear. Woven leather upper Recycled water bottle and polyurethane insole Rubber sole, heel Slip-on styling Imported