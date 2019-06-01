Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Brooklyn Pillow
$68.00
$54.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Woven with bold stripes and delightful fringe accents, this throw pillow brings a playful touch of color and texture to any chair or sofa.
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best Bedroom Colors For Good Sleep
by
Cait Munro
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bird On Shoulder
Magenta Merino Wool Decorative Throw Pillow Cover
$48.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Stevie Chenille Throw Pillow
$49.00
$24.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Loloi
Cotton Velvet Accent Pillow
$138.99
$89.00
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Amara
Velvet Pillow
$48.00
from
Amara
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted