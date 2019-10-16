Skip navigation!
Clothing
Dresses
Stine Goya
Brooklyn Gingham Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$310.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Summery gingham complements the loose and drapey ease of this puff-sleeve frock.
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Gold Rush Mini Dress
$88.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Warehouse
Satin Midi Slip Dress
£42.00
£25.00
from
Warehouse
BUY
ModCloth
Classy Announcement A-line Dress
$129.00
from
ModCloth
BUY
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus Size Ruffled Sheath Dress
$119.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Stine Goya
Stine Goya
Jasmine Dress
$324.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Stine Goya
Long Sleeve Joel Dress
$270.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
Stine Goya
Satin Blouse
£120.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stine Goya
Maya Top - Lime
£71.00
from
Stine Goya
BUY
More from Dresses
Bar III
Zebra-print Dress
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Splendid
Ribbed Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Everlane
The Modern Utility Shirtdress
$88.00
$62.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Co
Crepe Midi Dress
$695.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
