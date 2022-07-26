Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Athleta
Brooklyn Bermuda Short
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Athleta
Need a few alternatives?
Adidas
Solid 5-inch Shorts
BUY
$65.00
Adidas
Wilson
Fairway Short
BUY
$68.00
Wilson
The Frankie Shop
Lui Cotton Boxer Shorts
BUY
£85.00
Browns
Alo Yoga
Accolade Sweat Short
BUY
$68.00
Alo Yoga
More from Athleta
Athleta
Brooklyn Bermuda Short
BUY
$69.00
Athleta
Athleta
Deep Sea One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$79.99
$129.00
Athleta
Athleta
Marlow Romper
BUY
$98.00
Athleta
Athleta
Transcend 7/8 Tight
BUY
$99.00
Athleta
More from Shorts
Adidas
Solid 5-inch Shorts
BUY
$65.00
Adidas
Wilson
Fairway Short
BUY
$68.00
Wilson
The Frankie Shop
Lui Cotton Boxer Shorts
BUY
£85.00
Browns
Alo Yoga
Accolade Sweat Short
BUY
$68.00
Alo Yoga
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted