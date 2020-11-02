Brooklinen

Brooklinen Linen Quilt

$279.00

Stonewashed for irrestistible softness, our Linen Quilt will be sure to keep you comfortable all year long. Mix and match for a laid-back layered look. Each quilt is crafted with super soft, long-staple fibers, and made from the finest Belgian and French flax. They are individually pre-washed and garment-dyed, and feature a subtle diamond-stitched detail. Add a layer of comfort and effortless style. Fabric: 100% Linen Fill: 100% Polyester Made in Portugal Never goes out of season! Quilt sizes: Full/Queen: 96" x 92", King/Cali King: 114" x 96"