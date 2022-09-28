Free People

Brooke Wrap Top

$98.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 68360007; Color Code: 001 Add the perfect touch of texture to your look with this timeless top featured in a staple wrap-front, cropped silhouette and defined ribbed knit fabrication with multicolor detailing for added dimension. Fit: Cropped, fitted silhouette Features: Wrap-front style; Deep V-neckline Why We Love It <3: Lovely as a layer or simply styled solo; Go-to top for any occasion