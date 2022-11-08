Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Morgan Taylor
Brooke Scrunchie Set
$24.95
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Morgan Taylor
Brooke Scrunchie Set
BUY
$24.95
The Iconic
Ceremonia
Guava Beach Waves Hair Texturizing Spray
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
DryBar
High Tops Self-grip Rollers
BUY
$12.00
Sephora
Color Wow
Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray – All-day Root Lift + Volume On...
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
More from Morgan Taylor
Morgan Taylor
Professional Nail Lacquer In Take Me To Your Tribe
BUY
C$12.95
Nail Polish Canada
Morgan Taylor
Forever Marilyn Nail Lacquer Collection
BUY
$9.50
Ulta Beauty
Morgan Taylor
Professional Nail Lacquer Collection
BUY
$9.50
Ulta Beauty
Morgan Taylor
Morgan Taylor Are You Lion To Me?
BUY
$5.99
esther's nail center
More from Hair Care
Morgan Taylor
Brooke Scrunchie Set
BUY
$24.95
The Iconic
Ceremonia
Guava Beach Waves Hair Texturizing Spray
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
DryBar
High Tops Self-grip Rollers
BUY
$12.00
Sephora
Color Wow
Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray – All-day Root Lift + Volume On...
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted