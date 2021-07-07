Hansen and Gretel

Brooke Dress

$389.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hansen and Gretel

With a keyhole back and tie up detailing, the Brooke Silk Dress is the perfect slip for all occasions. Full length style cut on bias, a figure hugging through the body and flare at the hem. This dress features a cowl neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps and seam detailing through the body. This dress is fully lined and perfect for bridesmaids and formal occasions. To book a bridesmaid appointment in store and for requests in different colours please contact info@hansenandgretel.com. Robbie is wearing a size XS.