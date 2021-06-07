Tower 28 Beauty

Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

£14.00

Achieve that "just-got-back-from-vacation-glow" whenever, wherever - no airfare required. Tower 28's Bronzino Illuminating Bronzer is a creamy bronzer balm that gives off an effortless, summer glow-from-within. Made with 100% mineral pigment and skin-loving ingredients like moisturizing Mango Butter and calming Green Tea Extract, it helps soothe and condition all skin types, including sensitive skin, with every application. THE DETAILS In Sun Coast - light bronze Travel-friendly, clean, vegan & cruelty-free Free of Essential Oils, Fragrance, Animal By-Products, Sulfates (SLS/SLES), Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-Releasing Agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, and Triclocarban 0.158 oz/ 4.5 g Revolve Style No. TOEI-WU26 Manufacturer Style No. T009-03-0000 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. HOW TO USE Buff along temples and underneath cheek bones for added warmth and dimension