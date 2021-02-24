Tower 28

Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

$20.00

Free shipping for orders $30+ What is it? Inspired by that moment when the sun sets over the ocean, Bronzino is a blendable, buildable illuminating cream bronzer for that effortless, summer glow from within. Bronzino comes in 2 buildable shades with a multi-dimensional sheen. West Coast - medium bronze with neutral undertones Best Coast - deep bronze with red undertones What can I expect? A glowy bronzy sheen, without the shimmer or sparkle. How do I use it? Tap on wherever the sun naturally shines on your face and buff, buff, blend to add warmth and dimension. Hint: Bronzino is multipurpose. Try it on eyes and lips for an easy wash of color (just tap on!) What else should I know? This silicone-free formula is made with mineral pigment and skin-loving ingredients like moisturizing mango butter + calming green tea extract to help soothe and condition the skin.