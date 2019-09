Bobbi Brown

This silky-smooth bronzer adds a healthy, sun-kissed glow to any complexion, instantly giving your skin the look of a natural tan. Bobbi suggests using Bronzing Powder year round to get that healthy glow. Choose the shade that works best for your skin tone. Natural is ideal for light complexions with pink undertones. For best application, Bobbi recommends the Bronzer Brush (sold separately).