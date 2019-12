NARS

Bronzing Powder – Casino

£31.00

Designed to give the ultimate healthy glow, NARS' 'Casino' bronzer is packed with golden-brown particles - "I was very precise with the amount of shimmer," says François Nars, "I wanted to create an effect that made you look radiant and natural." This finely milled powder blurs fine lines and pores for a smoother, more even-looking complexion.