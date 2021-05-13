Zara

Bronzer – Refillable

$19.90

At Zara

The ultimate glow-getter. This velvety powder gives skin an instant boost, subtly warming up its tone while restoring vitality. This soft, skin-loving powder imparts sun-kissed radiance as it smooths. APPLY YOURSELF 1. Using the Large Powder Brush or Small Blush Brush, sweep over your face where the sun naturally tans — across cheeks and nose and along jawline. Apply in a circular motion to continuously buff and blend. 2. Take what’s left on the brush and blend into the neck and décolleté to avoid any lines. This formula is vegan, and has never been tested on animals.