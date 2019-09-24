Baja Bae

Baja Bae Bronze Tanning Lotion

Achieve Gorgeous Summer Skin Without Feeling Sticky, Streaky & Wasting Time with Tanning Mitts! If you’re sick and tired of spending hours on your tanning routine, struggling to evenly apply your tan product with a tanning mitt, we feel your pain. This is why we’ve exclusively created our unique 3 in 1 tanning lotion, specifically designed to make tanning and glowing easy & hassle-free! Can Be Used Alongside the Natural Sun & Tanning Beds Expertly formulated to enhance & accelerate natural tanning in the sun or in sunbeds, this lotion is the perfect summer companion. Able to help your tan become darker without forcing you to lie in the sun for hours on end, this tan accelerant will help provide an all-over even golden glow. Not Sticky, Greasy or Streaky & Provides a Bronzed, Glowing, Tanned Effect Unlike many other self-tan/fake tan & mousse-based products requiring a tanning mitt, Baja Bae is NOT a self tanner, & is Effortlessly simple to apply evenly all over your body. If laying out in the sun or using sunbeds isn’t your thing, this lotion will become your new best friend. Acting as a daily tinted moisturizer, you can use it to provide an instant, yet subtle bronzed glowing tint to your skin! Enhance Your Makeup with a Bronze Highlight Able to be applied directly to the face without ever looking orange or streaky, this lotion provides an effortless bronzed highlighted glow wherever you choose to apply it. Enhance your summer looks with instant luminous radiance - this lotion will make an asset to any makeup routine! Guaranteed Satisfaction While we’re sure you’ll LOVE the results our 3 in 1 tanning lotion can provide, if you’re not 100% satisfied simply let us know within the first 30 days after purchase to receive a full refund – no questions asked. Achieve the Ultimate Summer Glow – Get Your 3 in 1 Bronzing Tanning Lotion Today!