Natasha Denona

Bronze Cheek Palette

$70.40 $28.20

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Create a goddess glow with the Natasha Denona Bronze Cheek Palette. The fourth extension of the brand’s cult-favourite cheek palettes including the Bloom, Tan and Love Glow palettes, the new Bronze palette incorporates four glistening formulas to add warmth and luminosity to the complexion. Boasting four, long-wearing shades, the palette offers dewy cream and smooth powder formulations in metallic brown and incandescent champagne hues to define and enhance your features. The multi-use formulas can be used to create a monochromatic makeup look on the eyes, cheeks and lips for an all-over golden-hour effect. The palette’s alluring bronze shades can be used alone or layered to create Natasha’s iconic multi-dimensional glow with a sunkissed finish. The palette features two cream formulations with a plastic cover to protect them from powder residue. The Bounce Cream Glow is a sheer, ivory highlighter shade with a duo chrome pink reflect. This intriguing highlighter can be used alone for a glass-skin effect or layered under powder products to increase their intensity and longevity. The Bounce Cream Blush is a light cool-toned coral bronze shade with a soft champagne reflect, this shade acts as the perfect blusher/bronzer hybrid and looks beautiful when used as an eyeshadow. The bottom row of the palette features two shades of the brand’s innovative Super Glow formula to add a radiant and reflective glow. Super Glow Bronze is a rich bronze hue that works as a stunning highlight on deeper skin tones and can be used as a highlighting bronzer to give the face a natural lift when placed above the hollows of the cheek bones. This lustrous shade can also be used as an eyeshadow for a cohesive summertime look. Super Glow Nude is an iridescent champagne highlighter that can be placed above the Super Glow Bronze to create an intense, glowing finish. This shade can also be used as an eyeshadow, or to highlight the inner corner to brighten the complexion. Bask in the warmth of summer with this covetable cheek palette and create the bronzed goddess glow of your dreams. Shades Include: Bounce Cream Glow (Sheer ivory cream with pink reflects) Bounce Cream Blush (Light coral bronze with champagne reflects) Super Glow Bronze (Rich bronze highlighter) Super Glow Nude (Champagne highlighter) Cruelty-free. Paraben-free. Made in Italy.