LeafMeAlonePlants

Bromeliad Christiane Flaming Sword

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUYING ***Not every plant will look exactly like the picture, as all plants are unique, but we strive to keep them consistent and ship you the best plant we have available.**** This plant ships out of our California location in their nursery pots (decorative pot not included) with the foliage wrapped for safe travels, (do note if you are ordering plants from our Arizona or T-shirts, and other print items these items will arrive separately.) We package and ship our plants with the utmost care. However, we cannot be responsible for damage during shipping. If on the off chance, you do receive a plant that is in poor condition, please email us pictures that SAME DAY your plant is received and we will replace, credit, or refund you the purchase price of the plant. While weather is typically warm in California if your plant is shipping to or through states where the weather is below 50 degrees we recommend a heat pack (Note heat packs are not effective below 32 degrees) Orders that have cold damage and were not ordered without a heat pack will not receive a refund. If you have any questions about these plants or ordering with us, don hesitate to reach out we are plant lovers and love talking to fellow plant enthusiasts! For care videos on all our plants please visit us on Youtube @Leaf Me Alone Plants !