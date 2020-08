Miu Miu

Broderie Anglaise Trimmed Shirred Gingham Cotton Maxi Dress

£1780.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Miu Miu's dress is the perfect choice for balmy summer days. Made in Italy from panels of gingham cotton, it has a smocked bodice and full, tiered skirt trimmed with delicate broderie anglaise for a hint of Victoriana. The tie-detailed straps are such a pretty finishing touch.