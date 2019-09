Gucci

Broche-print Hand And Ring-lid Mug

$350.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

/p>Gucci's eclectic collection of homeware includes this blue Broche-print mug featuring a pattern of brooches lifted from the ready-to-wear collection and sculptural handles on the lid and side. It's made from Richard Ginori porcelain in Italy and accented with gold rims. Use it to enliven your breakfast layout or for storing trinkets on a dressing table.