H&M

Brocade Dress

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Calf-length dress in thick brocade made from recycled polyester with glittery threads. Detachable, adjustable shoulder straps, silicone trim inside upper edge for improved fit, and draping over bust with large, decorative bow. Seam below bust, high, close-fitting waist with pleats for added fullness, and concealed side zip. Shaped skirt in thick fabric with concealed side-seam pockets. Lined.