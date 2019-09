Rosdorf Park

Modern, traditional, no matter the look of your home, this three-drawer accent chest is sure to steal the show. Paneled with beveled mirrors, this piece opens up your space and reflects any stylish accents nearby. Equipped with three drawers, each fitted with nickel-finished knobs, this design holds anything from clothes to TV remotes to spare linens. Crafted from manufactured wood, this chest measures 24'' H x 16.5'' W x 12'' D, making it a great choice for a nightstand as well.