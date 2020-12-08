Black Girl Sunscreen

Broad Spectrum – Spf 30

This broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 is infused with natural ingredients Paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free and aluminum free It is vegan and cruelty-free It helps prevent against sun damage, premature aging, fine lines, hyperpigmentation and dark spots Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Oxybenzone-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Lotion Primary Active Ingredient: Homosalate Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Sun Protection SPF: 30 Features: Broad Spectrum Protection, Moisturizing Description Moisturize your face and body while protecting it from harmful UVA/UVB rays with the Black Girl Sunscreen. This sunscreen is broad spectrum with an SPF of 30. It is lightweight and eliminates all white residue. It has been specifically crafted for women of color and is infused with natural ingredient such as avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice and sun flower oil. These soothe, moisturize, protect, hydrate and heal skin. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Ingredients these products are formulated without, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES). • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Paraben Free A product that either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." No Added Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned and founded brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled.