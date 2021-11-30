Brixton

Heist Beanie

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Acrylic Made in US Pull On closure Hand Wash Only SIGNATURE HEADWEAR - The Brixton Heist beanie brings an updated fit to a classic piece of headwear; it has a rounded crown and is 8” long when cuffed ALL-YEAR WEAR - Made of 100% acrylic, this comfy headgear works equally well as a summer or winter hat and is a great choice for cool summer evenings LIGHT YET TOUGH - Featuring a 1x1 rib knit construction created using premium-quality fabric, this is a light beanie that is also sturdy and durable The heist is a standard acrylic 1x1 rib knit beanie with a brixton fold label. Made in U.S.A