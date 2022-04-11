The Drop

Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

$59.90 $40.56

Staples by The Drop Model is 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S This maxi dress measures 48"/ 122 cm long Loose-Fit: designed for comfort Flawlessly flowy tiers give movement to this easy maxi dress. Cut from buttery smooth Tencel lyocell blend featuring on-seam side pockets and hidden button adjustable length straps which can be worn crossed for added edge. Slip on your favorite flats and kick back in comfort and style. The Drop partners with international influencers to design of-the-moment collections that could release at any instant-and are gone in 30 hours or less. Pair these designs with everyday pieces from Staples by The Drop to create your own desirable look.