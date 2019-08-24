Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
The Body Shop

British Rose Bath Foam

$15.00$10.50
At The Body Shop
Relax and unwind with our British Rose Petal Soft Bath Foam. The natural, floral scented foam-rich bubble bath leaves skin feeling petal soft with a radiant glow. Discover more about British Rose Body Care → Foaming bubble bath Enriched with the essence of hand-picked British roses Leaves skin feeling softer and smoother Our beautiful roses are grown on a farm in Herefordshire, where they're infused in fresh mountain water to create our pure rose essence Enriched with community trade Honey from Ethiopia Buy 2, Get 1 On Us!
Featured in 1 story
All The Singles' Day Deals We're Shopping
by Sarah Midkiff