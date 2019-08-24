Relax and unwind with our British Rose Petal Soft Bath Foam. The natural, floral scented foam-rich bubble bath leaves skin feeling petal soft with a radiant glow. Discover more about British Rose Body Care →
Foaming bubble bath
Enriched with the essence of hand-picked British roses
Leaves skin feeling softer and smoother
Our beautiful roses are grown on a farm in Herefordshire, where they're infused in fresh mountain water to create our pure rose essence
Enriched with community trade Honey from Ethiopia
