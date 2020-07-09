Brite

Brite Instant Color – Pastel Pink – 3.38 Fl Oz

$7.99

Brite Instant Color Pastel Pink gives your hair gorgeous show stopping colour.Express yourself! Transform your hair with colour that lasts 5-30 washes. The hydrating formula conditions as it colours, leaving your hair silky smooth.Before dyeing your hair perform a test on a small hidden section to make sure you’re happy with the results. Everyone’s hair is different so the results will vary.1. WASH. Shampoo and dry your hair. No need for conditioner.2. PROTECT. Pop on some gloves, put petroleum jelly on your hairline and cover your clothes.3. APPLY. Use a brush or your hands to apply the dye onto your hair. Massage it into your hair for flawless even coverage.4. WAIT. Check the colour after 10 minutes and see if the colour has taken. You can leave the dye longer without damaging your hair. The longer you leave it in before rinsing, the longer the colour tends to last after.5. RINSE. Rinse out the colour in a sink or basin.