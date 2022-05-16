Opalhouse

At a glance Rust Resistant Highlights Hanging egg-shaped patio chair with black metal frame lends a chic, modern appeal to your space All-weather wicker and metal patio chair maintains its look through the seasons Dark black frame contrasts perfectly with the near-neutral tone of the wicker chair, adding a pop of contrast to your seating area Broad circular base ensures added stability while plush cushions offer cozy comfort Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Seats up to: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 77.25 Inches (H) x 41.35 Inches (W) x 41.35 Inches (D) Seat Dimensions: 25.5 Inches [W], 25.5 Inches [D], & 20 Inches [floor to seat top] Seat Cushion Dimensions: 2 (Thick) Weight: 68.47 Pounds Holds up to: 250 Material: Steel, Wicker (Frame) Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fiber Textile Material: 100% Solution-Dyed Polyester Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, No Tools Needed Protective Qualities: Rust-Resistant, Weather-Resistant Frame Color: Beige Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 76385837 UPC: 848681068113 Item Number (DPCI): 009-00-0186 Origin: Imported Description Curl up in style as you soak in the beauty of a vibrant sunrise or sunset with this Patio Hanging Egg Chair from Opalhouse™ dressing up any seating arrangement you have in mind. Crafted with a sturdy, all-weather black metal frame, this freestanding patio chair sports a broad circular base and a curved rod from which the egg-shaped chair swings freely, offering a calming, soothing vibe as you kick back and relax. The patio swing chair features a sturdy wicker frame in natural beige with an airy spindle design that makes for a cool and comfy seating experience. This hanging chair comes with a plush cushion that just adds to the seating comfort. Complement with a wicker table to complete the look. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you've been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse. Rust Resistant Designed to resist rust. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.