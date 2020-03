Out From Under

Bristol Boatneck Cropped Top

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 55923411 ; Color Code: 020 Casual cropped top by Out From Under. Topped with a wide boatneck and half-length sleeves. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Brown is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 28” - Length: 15”