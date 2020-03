Out From Under

Bristol Bike Short

$39.00 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 55922330 ; Color Code: 020 Must-have bike short by Out From Under made for easy, trendy styling. Cut in a high-waisted silhouette that hugs the body down to the mid-thigh hem. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Maroon is 5’9” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Waist: 23” - Length: 17.5”