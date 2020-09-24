Corrigan Studio

Brister Swivel Side Chair

$172.99 $146.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Chic style and comfortable accent chair will become a classic focal point of your home with its fashion minimalist design. Featuring the classic striated quilted along the back and arms, a sturdy wood frame combines the vintage style with a modern flair. X type four beech wood legs finished with walnut lacquer extend outward from the swivel base, a 360-degree swivel function chair is a smart choice that never goes out of style.