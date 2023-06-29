Briogeo

Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

$39.00 $27.30

WHO IT’S FOR: For those with dry, damaged or color treated hair. Hair types: straight, wavy, curly and coily hair. WHAT IT IS: A weekly, clinically proven hair mask and deep conditioner that strengthens damaged hair and helps prevent future damage. WHAT IT DOES: Clinically proven to decrease hair breakage after two uses. This hair mask is clinically proven to boost hair strength, shine, and silkiness and improve the long-term health of damaged hair. HIGHLIGHTED INGREDIENTS: Formulated with rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract, this hydrating, antioxidant-rich formula restores essential moisture to dry, brittle, colored, or over-processed hair. Formulated with 97% naturally derived ingredients. SAFE FOR: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair.